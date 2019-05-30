* × Change Settings

Fragments Festival Release Date

Wednesday 12th June 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Pia Hellenthal

Written by:

Pia Hellenthal and Giorgia Malatrasi

Produced by:

Martin Roelly and Erik Winker

Starring:

Eva Collé

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When in 1996 Grateful Dead songwriter John Perry Barlow announced "a civilization of the spirit" with cyberspace - "may it be more humane and just than the world your governments have built so far" - F. was four years old. A few years later, the young Italian declared privacy an outdated concept, gave herself the name Eva and put her diary online on her first blog. Over the next few years, she became an Internet star, an underground icon of the blogging world, allowing anyone who wanted to participate in her maturing process. Today Eva is in her early twenties and oscillates between her "real" life as an anarchic vagabond, social marginal figure and "feminist" sex worker and the life of her Internet persona, iconised as the leading figure of the authentic.

Searching Eva Cast

Eva Collé

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Searching Eva

