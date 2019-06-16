* × Change Settings

Don't Look Now

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
Don't Look Now poster
Contains strong sex, violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 11 cinemas on Sunday 30th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 15th July 2019.

Directed by:

Nicolas Roeg

Written by:

Daphne Du Maurier, Allan Scott and Chris Bryant

Produced by:

Peter Katz

Starring:

Julie Christie, Donald Sutherland, Hilary Mason, Clelia Matania, Massimo Serato and Renato Scarpa

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

John and Laura Baxter are in Venice when they meet a pair of elderly sisters, one of whom claims to be psychic. She insists that she sees the spirit of the Baxters' daughter, who recently drowned. Laura is intrigued, but John resists the idea. He, however, seems to have his own psychic flashes, seeing their daughter walk the streets in her red cloak, as well as Laura and the sisters on a funeral gondola.

Don't Look Now Cast

Julie Christie

Julie Christie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Now

Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ad AstraDon't Look Now

Hilary Mason

Hilary Mason headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Now

Clelia Matania

Clelia Matania headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Now

Massimo Serato

Massimo Serato headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Now

Renato Scarpa

Renato Scarpa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Now

Recommendations

