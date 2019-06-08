* × Change Settings

Article 15

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2019
Article 15 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Anubhav Sinha

Written by:

Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Starring:

Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nassar, Kumud Mishra and Sayani Gupta

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Article 15 Cast

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Article 15Dream Girl

Manoj Pahwa

Manoj Pahwa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Article 15

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Article 15

Nassar

Nassar headshot

Date of Birth:

5 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Article 15

Kumud Mishra

Kumud Mishra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Article 15

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Article 15

