A Dog Barking at the Moon

Fragments Festival Release Date

Thursday 13th June 2019
A Dog Barking at the Moon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Fragments Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Lisa Zi Xiang

Written by:

Lisa Zi Xiang

Produced by:

Jose Val Bal and Lisa Zi Xiang

Starring:

Renhua Na, Gaowa Siqin, Zhang Yinyue, Jiang Bing, Ming Xing and Wu Renyuan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Chinese family saga, told in different periods of time, commencing with the wife's discovery of her husband's homosexuality. When her adult daughter comes to visit, other secrets slowly come to light.

Reviews

A Dog Barking at the Moon Cast

