A Moon for My Father

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
A Moon for My Father poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 14th June 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Mania Akbari and Douglas White

Written by:

Mania Akbari and Douglas White

Produced by:

Mania Akbari

Starring:

Mania Akbari and Douglas White

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An Iranian female artist and her male partner read letters they have exchanged with each other about their lives and social conditions.

Reviews

