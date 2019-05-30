* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

She Who Must Be Loved

Fragments Festival Release Date

Saturday 15th June 2019
She Who Must Be Loved poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Fragments Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Erica Glynn

Written by:

Erica Glynn

Produced by:

Erica Glynn and Tanith Glynn-Maloney

Starring:

Alfreda Glynn and Freda Glynn

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Activist, trailblazer, and true inspiration, Freda Glynn is one of the key founders of CA.A.M.A. (Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association), an organisation created to highlight Aboriginal culture to the rest of the continent. Freda's daughter, Erica, sets off to make a film about her mother's past, however, the story Freda herself wants to tell is that of her grandmother who was killed in a massacre. Spanning across multiple generations of women, She Who Must Be Loved manifests the Glynn family's deeply rooted ancestral connection through the investigation and connection of forgotten political events and rich indigenous culture. A unique, original and extremely edifying film.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on She Who Must Be Loved.

She Who Must Be Loved Cast

Alfreda Glynn

Alfreda Glynn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

She Who Must Be Loved

Freda Glynn

Freda Glynn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

She Who Must Be Loved

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019