Activist, trailblazer, and true inspiration, Freda Glynn is one of the key founders of CA.A.M.A. (Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association), an organisation created to highlight Aboriginal culture to the rest of the continent. Freda's daughter, Erica, sets off to make a film about her mother's past, however, the story Freda herself wants to tell is that of her grandmother who was killed in a massacre. Spanning across multiple generations of women, She Who Must Be Loved manifests the Glynn family's deeply rooted ancestral connection through the investigation and connection of forgotten political events and rich indigenous culture. A unique, original and extremely edifying film.
