We the Kings

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 17th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
We the Kings poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 17th June 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Lauren Mackenzie

Written by:

Lauren Mackenzie

Produced by:

Arabella Burfitt-Dons, Theo Cowen, Lauren Mackenzie and Melinda Olander

Starring:

Elliot James Langridge, Timothy West, Amanda Abbington, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, Lily Loveless and Kierston Wareing

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A contemporary thriller focusing on a fostered teenager who's developed a vendetta against the former guardian of his foster brother. His actions, in redemption, spiral out of control leaving him in a position to hide from the rest of society. Under the assumption that his new hide-out space is unoccupied, he soon develops further problems than he anticipated.

Reviews

We the Kings Cast

Elliot James Langridge

Elliot James Langridge headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We the Kings

Timothy West

Timothy West headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We the Kings

Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington headshot

Date of Birth:

28 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We the Kings

Wilson Radjou-Pujalte

Wilson Radjou-Pujalte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We the Kings

Lily Loveless

Lily Loveless headshot

Date of Birth:

16 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We the Kings

Kierston Wareing

Kierston Wareing headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Love My MumWe the Kings

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:02 1st June 2019