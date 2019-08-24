* × Change Settings

Dream Girl

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
Dream Girl poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:shooting

Directed by:

Raaj Shaandilyaa

Written by:

Niket Pandey, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Nirmaan Dsingh

Produced by:

Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh

Starring:

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Annu Kapoor

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Dream Girl Cast

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dream Girl

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dream Girl

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dream Girl

Manjot Singh

Manjot Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dream Girl

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dream Girl

Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dream Girl

Last update was at 11:16 24th August 2019