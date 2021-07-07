* × Change Settings

The Suicide Squad Suicide Squad 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-January 2022
?
The Suicide Squad poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 30th July 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

James Gunn

Written by:

James Gunn and John Ostrander

Produced by:

Lars P. Winther, Simon Hatt and Charles Roven

Starring:

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester Stallone, Storm Reid and Taika Waititi

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Reviews

The Suicide Squad Cast

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie headshot

Date of Birth:

2 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide SquadBabylonLarrikinsTerminal

Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba

Idris Elba headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide Squad

David Dastmalchian

David Dastmalchian headshot

Date of Birth:

21 July 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide Squad

John Cena

John Cena headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F9The Suicide Squad

Jai Courtney

Jai Courtney headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide Squad

Viola Davis

Viola Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

11 August 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide Squad

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide Squad

Michael Rooker

Michael Rooker headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

F9VivoThe Suicide Squad

Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi headshot

Date of Birth:

14 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide Squad

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide SquadSamaritanAnimal CrackersI Am Durán

Storm Reid

Storm Reid headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide Squad

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Suicide SquadThor: Love and ThunderFree Guy

Last update was at 09:02 7th July 2021