Bharat

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 5th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
new Bharat poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 103 cinemas on Wednesday 5th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 13th June 2019.

Directed by:

Ali Abbas Zafar

Written by:

Su-jin Park, Varun V. Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar

Produced by:

Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit

Starring:

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Kashmira Irani, Varun Dhawan and Tabu

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bharat' is a journey of a man and a nation together. At the cusp of India's birth as an Independent nation, a family makes an arduous journey to freedom. However, this freedom comes at a cost. An 8 year old boy, Bharat, makes a promise to his father that he will keep his family together no matter what a promise that he keeps over the next 60 years of his life, despite each decade throwing a new set of challenges at him some humorous, some thrilling, some romantic while some life-threatening. His resilience, loyalty and a never dying spirit mirrors the fundamental qualities of our nation Bharat.

Reviews

Bharat Cast

Salman Khan

Salman Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bharat

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bharat

Disha Patani

Disha Patani headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bharat

Kashmira Irani

Kashmira Irani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bharat

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bharat

Tabu

Tabu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bharat

Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019