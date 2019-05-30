Movie Synopsis:

Bharat' is a journey of a man and a nation together. At the cusp of India's birth as an Independent nation, a family makes an arduous journey to freedom. However, this freedom comes at a cost. An 8 year old boy, Bharat, makes a promise to his father that he will keep his family together no matter what a promise that he keeps over the next 60 years of his life, despite each decade throwing a new set of challenges at him some humorous, some thrilling, some romantic while some life-threatening. His resilience, loyalty and a never dying spirit mirrors the fundamental qualities of our nation Bharat.