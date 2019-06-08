* × Change Settings

Saturday Afternoon

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 25th June 2019
Directed by:

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Produced by:

Abdul Aziz, Shyam Sundar De and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Starring:

Parambrata Chatterjee, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Eyad Hourani, Selina Black, Ellie Poussot and Zahid Hasan

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Bengali

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An unprecedented terrorist attack takes place in a peaceful café in the center of Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on a nice Saturday afternoon. The terrorists use religion to divide and to kill people, while the surviving hostages, all of them also Muslims, try to defend their own humanistic values. The film unravels the clashes and contradictions of religion, ideology, and civilizations through a terror drama shot in a single take.

