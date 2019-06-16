* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Of Sheep and Men

Shubbak Festival Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019
Of Sheep and Men poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Shubbak Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Karim Sayad

Produced by:

Joëlle Bertossa

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Algiers, Bab el Oued, 2016. 16-year-old Habib dreams of becoming a veterinary. But as he didn't study, he decided to train a ram named 'El Bouq' to become a sheep fight champion. Samir, 42, doesn't have dreams anymore, other than surviving the hardships of his daily life by selling sheep and try to make some money. As the Eid celebration approaches, Samir has the unique opportunity to maximize his profits, as the whole country will buy a sheep to be slaughtered. But for Habib, it's another story. Will 'El Bouq become a champion? Or will he face a more tragic destiny.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Of Sheep and Men.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:23 16th June 2019