Of Sheep and Men

Algiers, Bab el Oued, 2016. 16-year-old Habib dreams of becoming a veterinary. But as he didn't study, he decided to train a ram named 'El Bouq' to become a sheep fight champion. Samir, 42, doesn't have dreams anymore, other than surviving the hardships of his daily life by selling sheep and try to make some money. As the Eid celebration approaches, Samir has the unique opportunity to maximize his profits, as the whole country will buy a sheep to be slaughtered. But for Habib, it's another story. Will 'El Bouq become a champion? Or will he face a more tragic destiny.