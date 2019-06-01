* × Change Settings

HERO Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 22nd June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 22nd June 2019. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 24th June 2019.

Directed by:

Frances-Anne Solomon

Written by:

Jamie Gaetz, Tony Hall, Christopher Laird, Akley Olton, Frances-Anne Solomon and Anne Marie Stewart

Produced by:

Ernest Abbeyquaye, Ann Marie Desilva, Christopher Laird, Timmy Mora and Frances-Anne Solomon

Starring:

Kofi Adjorlolo, Jimmy Akingbola, Giles Alderson, Tessa Alexander, Adjetey Anang and Sam Asante

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Inspired by the life and times of Caribbean war hero, judge and diplomat Ulric Cross whose amazing life spanned key moments of the 20th Century like WW2, African independence movements, Black Power, the rise of a new brand of Black leadership around the world, events that define our present reality.

HERO Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross Cast

