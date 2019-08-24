* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Laal Kaptaan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
Laal Kaptaan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Laal Kaptaan is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Navdeep Singh

Written by:

Deepak Venkatesha

Produced by:

Sunil Lulla, Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma

Starring:

Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain and Deepak Dobriyal

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Laal Kaptaan is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Laal Kaptaan.

Laal Kaptaan Cast

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laal Kaptaan

Manav Vij

Manav Vij headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laal Kaptaan

Zoya Hussain

Zoya Hussain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laal Kaptaan

Deepak Dobriyal

Deepak Dobriyal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laal Kaptaan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:16 24th August 2019