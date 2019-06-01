* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Shadaa

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
new Shadaa poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:unknown

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Shadaa is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jagdeep Sidhu

Written by:

Jagdeep Sidhu

Produced by:

Amit Bhalla, Atul Bhalla, Aman Gill, Pawan Gill and Anurag Singh

Starring:

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Anita Devgan, Hardeep Gill, Jagjeet Sandhu and Prince Kanwaljit Singh

Genres:

Comedy, Music, Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Shadaa is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Shadaa.

Shadaa Cast

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ShadaaGood News

Neeru Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadaa

Anita Devgan

Anita Devgan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadaa

Hardeep Gill

Hardeep Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadaa

Jagjeet Sandhu

Jagjeet Sandhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadaa

Prince Kanwaljit Singh

Prince Kanwaljit Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadaa

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:02 1st June 2019