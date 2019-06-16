* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Escape Plan: The Extractors Escape Plan 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
Escape Plan: The Extractors poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Escape Plan: The Extractors is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

John Herzfeld

Written by:

Miles Chapman and John Herzfeld

Produced by:

Anthony Callie, Mark Canton, Alexander Eckert, Ceasar Richbow, Zack Schiller, Timothy C. Sullivan and Michael J. Urann

Starring:

Sylvester Stallone, Dave Bautista, 50 Cent, Jaime King, Jin Zhang and Devon Sawa

Genre:

Action

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The daughter of a Hong Kong tech executive goes missing in what appears to be a routine ransom job. As Breslin and his crew delve deeper, they discover the culprit is the deranged son of one of their former foes, who also kidnapped Breslin's love and is holding her inside the massive prison known as Devil's Station.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Escape Plan: The Extractors is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Escape Plan: The Extractors.

Escape Plan: The Extractors Cast

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal CrackersI Am DuránRambo: Last BloodEscape Plan: The Extractors

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

StuberDuneMy SpyEscape Plan: The Extractors

50 Cent

50 Cent headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Jaime King

Jaime King headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Jin Zhang

Jin Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Devon Sawa

Devon Sawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:23 16th June 2019