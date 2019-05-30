* × Change Settings

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
Contains infrequent strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 14th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 16th June 2019.

Directed by:

Robert D. Krzykowski

Written by:

Robert D. Krzykowski

Produced by:

Shaked Berenson, Patrick Ewald, Jackie Krzykowski, Robert D. Krzykowski, Lucky McKee and Katie Page

Starring:

Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner, Sean Bridgers, Ron Livingston, Caitlin FitzGerald and Larry Miller

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Calvin Barr, an old, bitter recluse who was once a legendary assassin for the US government, and whose task to kill Hitler almost changed the course of WWII, is asked to come back from retirement for one final top secret mission - to track down and eliminate a Bigfoot that became infected with a deadly disease that could spread to others if the creature remains on the loose in the forest for too long. During the mission, Barr's WWII past is shown through flashbacks.

Reviews

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot Cast

Sam Elliott

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot

Aidan Turner

Date of Birth:

19 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot

Sean Bridgers

Date of Birth:

15 March 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot

Ron Livingston

Date of Birth:

5 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot

Caitlin FitzGerald

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot

Larry Miller

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot

