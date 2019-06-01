* × Change Settings

El Badla El Mamar

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 5th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
new El Badla poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 8 cinemas on Wednesday 5th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 9th June 2019.

Directed by:

Mohammad Adel

Written by:

Ayman Bahgat Kamar

Starring:

Akram Hosny, Tamer Hosny and Amina Khalil

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two friends both struggling with their careers dress up as police officers for a costume party. They soon realize that civilians and even cops think they are the real deal. Seeing this as an opportunity for female attention and perks, the duo begin a spree of crazy adventures. The duo's fun come to a grinding halt, once confronted by dangerous mobsters. They are forced to rely on themselves against deadly criminal and corrupt cops.

Last update was at 10:02 1st June 2019