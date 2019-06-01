* × Change Settings

Wrong No. 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 5th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
new Wrong No. 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 13 cinemas on Wednesday 5th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th June 2019.

Directed by:

Yasir Nawaz

Starring:

Neelum Muneer, Sami Khan and Jawed Shaikh

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Zoya, a young rich girl falls for a middle class boy who happens to be her arrogant father's personal assistant's son. Meanwhile Mehboob, a middle class clerk in the struggle of making both ends meet, gets caught in the confusion as the love interest of Zoya. Zoya's status conscious father, pressurizes Mehboob to leave Zoya offering him a handsome sum of money, which Mehboob is in dire need of. Reluctantly, Mehboob accepts the offer. Knowing that Zoya's businessman father would never accept a lesser status son-in-law, the lovebirds elope.

Reviews

Wrong No. 2 Cast

Neelum Muneer

Neelum Muneer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong No. 2

Sami Khan

Sami Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong No. 2

Jawed Shaikh

Jawed Shaikh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong No. 2

