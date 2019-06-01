* × Change Settings

Chhalawa

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 5th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
Current Status:complete

In 2 cinemas on Wednesday 5th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th June 2019.

Directed by:

Wajahat Rauf

Starring:

Mehwish Hayat, Aashir Wajahat, Adnan Shah, Azfar Rehman, Asad Siddiqui and Mehmood Aslam

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Chhalawa Cast

