Don't Be a Dick About It

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Thursday 6th June 2019
Directed by:

Ben Mullinkosson

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two red-headed kids fight a lot, eat a lot, and grow up a little in a goofy coming of age story that looks at the small things in life that define who we are, or at least define that we're all dicks. Matthew has braces, likes soccer and has an irrational and extreme fear of dogs. Peter is obsessed with the reality TV show Survivor, loves the letter "C" and is terrified of Cheerios, the breakfast cereal. We follow these two brothers as they struggle to overcome their own fears, learn to accept each other's differences but mostly just piss each other off. Through playfully constructed vérité scenes, Don't Be A Dick About It explores expectations and imagination, fears and hopes, being normal and being weird.

Last update was at 06:48 5th June 2019