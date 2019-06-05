* × Change Settings

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019
new Anthropocene: The Human Epoch poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jennifer Baichwal, Edward Burtynsky and Nicholas de Pencier

Written by:

Jennifer Baichwal

Produced by:

Nicholas de Pencier

Starring:

Alicia Vikander

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Filmmakers travel to six continents and 20 countries to document the impact humans have made on the planet.

Reviews

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch Cast

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1988

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

