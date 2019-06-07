* × Change Settings

Queen of Lapa

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Theodore Collatos and Carolina Monnerat

Produced by:

Theodore Collatos, Josh Crane, Matt Grady and Carolina Monnerat

Starring:

Luana Muniz

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Larger-than-life actress, cabaret performer, activist, and proud sex professional since the age of eleven, Luana Muniz - arguably one of Brazil's most famous transgender personalities - shaped a new reality in her hostel by providing a safe working environment for generations of young transgendered girls in neighborhood of Lapa in Rio de Janeiro. Queen of Lapa explores the women's day-to-day lives, quests for love, the Brazilian political climate, housemate rivalries, all under matriarch Muniz's watchful and guiding eye.

Queen of Lapa Cast

Luana Muniz

