Movie Synopsis:

Naples, Traiano district. Initially it had to be a temporary peripheral destination for the inhabitants of the slums on the seafront of Naples, left homeless after the war. But the lodgings were permanently occupied, including the basement cellars, and soon the district became a sort of ghetto. Alessandro and Pietro are two 16-years-olds who film themselves with a smartphone to tell their difficult neighborhood, their everyday life, the friendship that binds them. They also tell of the tragedy of Davide, their neighbor who was killed innocent by a policeman after a chase, because he was mistaken for a fleeing wanted. He was sixteen too. It happened to Davide, but it could also happen to Alessandro or Pietro - That's why the director gave them his smartphone, asking them to film themselves in "selfie" mode, as if they looked in a mirror themselves, their world, their life. A film made entirely of looks, that tells a world where becoming a Camorra mobster is not a choice, but a fate.