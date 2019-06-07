* × Change Settings

Selfie

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019
Selfie poster
Directed by:

Agostino Ferrente

Written by:

Agostino Ferrente

Produced by:

Marc Berdugo, Anne Charbonnel, Barbara Conforti, Gianfilippo Pedote and Fabrice Puchault

Starring:

Alessandro Antonelli and Pietro Orlando

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Naples, Traiano district. Initially it had to be a temporary peripheral destination for the inhabitants of the slums on the seafront of Naples, left homeless after the war. But the lodgings were permanently occupied, including the basement cellars, and soon the district became a sort of ghetto. Alessandro and Pietro are two 16-years-olds who film themselves with a smartphone to tell their difficult neighborhood, their everyday life, the friendship that binds them. They also tell of the tragedy of Davide, their neighbor who was killed innocent by a policeman after a chase, because he was mistaken for a fleeing wanted. He was sixteen too. It happened to Davide, but it could also happen to Alessandro or Pietro - That's why the director gave them his smartphone, asking them to film themselves in "selfie" mode, as if they looked in a mirror themselves, their world, their life. A film made entirely of looks, that tells a world where becoming a Camorra mobster is not a choice, but a fate.

