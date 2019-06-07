* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Waiting for the Carnival Estou Me Guardando Para Quando O Carnaval Chegar

Unrated

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019
Waiting for the Carnival poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Waiting for the Carnival is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Marcelo Gomes

Written by:

Marcelo Gomes

Produced by:

Nara Aragão, Ofir Figueiredo, Marcelo Gomes, Chico Ribeiro, Ernesto Soto and João Vieira Jr.

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A small village in the Brazilian outback is considered the nation's capital of jeans. It's also a microcosm that depicts modern day capitalism and its transgressions.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Waiting for the Carnival.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:01 8th June 2019