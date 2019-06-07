* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

War of Art

8.0 / 13 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019
War of Art poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when War of Art is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Tommy Gulliksen

Produced by:

Benedicte Danielsen and Eirin Høgetveit

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Artists from across the Western world visit North Korea to take part in a "cultural exchange" - with varying degrees of success and failure.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on War of Art.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:01 8th June 2019