A Dog Called Money

7.6 / 70 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 8th June 2019
new A Dog Called Money poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 10th June 2019.

Directed by:

Seamus Murphy

Written by:

Seamus Murphy

Produced by:

Isabel Davis, Katie Holly, Evan Horan, Seamus Murphy and James Wilson

Starring:

PJ Harvey

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As imaginative as the creative process it documents, A Dog Called Money is a uniquely intimate journey through the inspiration, writing and recording of a PJ Harvey record. Writer and musician Harvey and award-winning photographer Seamus Murphy, hatched a collaboration. Seeking first-hand experience of the countries she wanted to write about, Harvey accompanied Murphy on some of his worldwide reporting trips, joining him in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Washington DC. Harvey collected words, Murphy collected images. Back home, the words become poems, songs, then an album, which is recorded in an unprecedented art experiment in Somerset House, London. In a specially constructed room behind one-way glass, the public - all cameras surrendered - are invited to watch the 5 week process as a live sound-sculpture. Murphy exclusively documents the experiment with the same forensic vision and private access as their travels. By capturing the immediacy of their encounters with the people and places.

Reviews

A Dog Called Money Cast

PJ Harvey

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Dog Called Money

