Another Paradise

Unrated

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 8th June 2019
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Olivier Magis

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Creoles and pidgins

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fifty years ago, a small community was expelled from the Chagos archipelago by the British authorities. This secret operation took place in order to lease the archipelago's main island to the US Army so that it could build a military base. As the military lease is about to expire, Chagossian exiles attempt to recover their territory. The charismatic woman leading their fight is Sabrina Jean. Through unrelenting activism and her participation in the World Football Cup for Stateless people, she strives to keep the flame of hope alive in her community with one single goal: to return home.

