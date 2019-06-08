* × Change Settings

For Sama

8.7 / 42 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 8th June 2019
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 10th June 2019.

Directed by:

Waad Al-Khateab and Edward Watts

Produced by:

Waad Al-Khateab

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For Sama is both an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war. A love letter from a young mother to her daughter, the film tells the story of Waad al-Kateab's life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria as she falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama, all while cataclysmic conflict rises around her. Her camera captures incredible stories of loss, laughter and survival as Waad wrestles with an impossible choice- whether or not to flee the city to protect her daughter's life, when leaving means abandoning the struggle for freedom for which she has already sacrificed so much. The film is the first feature documentary by Emmy award-winning filmmakers, Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts.

Reviews

