Khartoum Offside

7.0 / 8 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 8th June 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Marwa Zein

Produced by:

Henrik Underbjerg and Marwa Zein

Starring:

Elham Balatone, Nedal Fadlallah, Fatma Gaddal and Sara Jubara

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of exceptional young ladies in Khartoum are determined to play football professionally. They are prepared to defy the ban imposed by Sudan's Islamic Military government and they will not take no for an answer. Their battle to get officially recognized as Sudan's National Woman's team is fearless, courageous and often laughable. But their struggle is unwavering. Through the intimate portrait of these women over a number of years we follow their moments of hope and deception. Despite the National Football Federation getting FIFA funds earmarked for the women's teams, this team continues to be marginalized. However, there is a new spark of hope when the elections within the federation could mean real change of the entire system.

Khartoum Offside Cast

