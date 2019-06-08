* × Change Settings

Seahorse

Unrated

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 8th June 2019
Directed by:

Jeanie Finlay

Produced by:

Andrea Cornwell and Jeanie Finlay

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Director Jeanie Finlay charts a transgender man's path to parenthood after he decides to carry his child himself. The pregnancy prompts an unexpected and profound reckoning with conventions of masculinity, self-definition and biology.

