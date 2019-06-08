Movie Synopsis:

It's winter, 5 degrees and the water is steaming. People sit in the hot water, leaning against the edge of the pool. Behind them the sea, an infinite expanse. What at first glance looks like a beautiful spa by the sea, the people of Varna simply call The Pit. A cinematic portrait of the Bulgarian present and the investigation of a microcosm that stands for an entire society. The regular visitors of the basin are our protagonists: the taxi driver Dimtscho, who finds love at the pit at the age of 61. The retired musician Alexander, who wants to rent his rooms to tourists and tells us about his time as a womanizer. Genadi, who takes care of the pit like a loving caretaker and who lives his dream of running a petting zoo. And Bobi, who is homeless and who walks the streets at night at the pit. Individual biographies, touching personal stories, interpersonal conflicts and exciting discussions combine to form a diverse picture. World views and political convictions meet in the pit and tell.