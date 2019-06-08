* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Pit Die Grube

Unrated

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 8th June 2019
new The Pit poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Hristiana Raykova

Written by:

Hristiana Raykova

Produced by:

Genia Sophie Krassnig

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Bulgarian

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's winter, 5 degrees and the water is steaming. People sit in the hot water, leaning against the edge of the pool. Behind them the sea, an infinite expanse. What at first glance looks like a beautiful spa by the sea, the people of Varna simply call The Pit. A cinematic portrait of the Bulgarian present and the investigation of a microcosm that stands for an entire society. The regular visitors of the basin are our protagonists: the taxi driver Dimtscho, who finds love at the pit at the age of 61. The retired musician Alexander, who wants to rent his rooms to tourists and tells us about his time as a womanizer. Genadi, who takes care of the pit like a loving caretaker and who lives his dream of running a petting zoo. And Bobi, who is homeless and who walks the streets at night at the pit. Individual biographies, touching personal stories, interpersonal conflicts and exciting discussions combine to form a diverse picture. World views and political convictions meet in the pit and tell.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Pit.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:01 8th June 2019