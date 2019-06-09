* × Change Settings

MOTHER

Unrated

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Sunday 9th June 2019
new MOTHER poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Kristof Bilsen

Written by:

Kristof Bilsen and Xan Márquez Caneda

Produced by:

Kristof Bilsen, Marion Hänsel and Olivia van Leeuwen

Starring:

Pomm, Elizabeth and Maya

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Swiss German

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a village in Thailand, Pomm works in a care center for Europeans with Alzheimer's. While she is separated from her children, she helps Elisabeth during the final stages of her life, as Maya, a new patient, is on her way from Switzerland.

