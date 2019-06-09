* × Change Settings

Once Aurora En gang Aurora

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Sunday 9th June 2019
Directed by:

Benjamin Langeland and Stian Servoss

Written by:

Benjamin Langeland and Stian Servoss

Produced by:

Thorvald Nilsen

Starring:

Aurora Aksnes

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An insight into the Norwegian starlet Aurora's strange world, while she struggles with making the cursed number 2 album and keeping her spirits up on her long world tour.

Once Aurora Cast

Aurora Aksnes

