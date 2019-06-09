* × Change Settings

Sumercé

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Sunday 9th June 2019
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Victoria Solano

Produced by:

Marco Cartolano, Victoria Solano and Paula Vaccaro

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Veteran activist Don Eduardo, rising political leader César Pachón and agricultural educator Rosita fight their government's decision to allow companies to carve out their rights in rural Colombia and the country's access to fresh water.

