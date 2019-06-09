* × Change Settings

Advocate

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Monday 10th June 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rachel Leah Jones

Produced by:

Rachel Leah Jones

Starring:

Lea Tsemel

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the life and work of Jewish-Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel who has represented political prisoners for nearly 50 years.

Reviews

Advocate Cast

Lea Tsemel

Lea Tsemel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Advocate

Last update was at 17:19 9th June 2019