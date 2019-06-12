* × Change Settings

Urojahaj

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 24th June 2019
new Urojahaj poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

At London Indian Film Festival.

Directed by:

Buddhadev Dasgupta

Starring:

Chandan Roy Sanyal, Parno Mittra and Sudipto Chatterjee

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Legendary Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta, akin to Guillermo Del Toro, introduces perhaps his finest film. An idealistic villager discovers a wrecked WW2 Japanese warplane deep in a ghostly forest. Seeing passenger planes overhead, his dream has always been to fly. He sets about secretly repairing it. This latest film from the veteran director is timeless parable full of magic and mystery around a man trying to follow his dreams no matter the cost.

Reviews

Last update was at 06:26 12th June 2019