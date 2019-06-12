Legendary Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta, akin to Guillermo Del Toro, introduces perhaps his finest film. An idealistic villager discovers a wrecked WW2 Japanese warplane deep in a ghostly forest. Seeing passenger planes overhead, his dream has always been to fly. He sets about secretly repairing it. This latest film from the veteran director is timeless parable full of magic and mystery around a man trying to follow his dreams no matter the cost.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Urojahaj
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Urojahaj
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Urojahaj