Game Over

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ashwin Saravanan

Written by:

Ramkumar Kaavya, Suman Kumar and Ashwin Saravanan

Produced by:

Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth

Starring:

Taapsee Pannu, Parvathi T., Vinodhini Vaidynathan, Sanchana Natarajan, Anish Kuruvilla and Ramya Subramanian

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Game Over Cast

Taapsee Pannu

Date of Birth:

1 August 1987

Real Name:

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mission MangalGame Over

Parvathi T.

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:
Game Over

Game Over

Vinodhini Vaidynathan

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:
Game Over

Game Over

Sanchana Natarajan

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:
Game Over

Game Over

Anish Kuruvilla

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:
Game Over

Game Over

Ramya Subramanian

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:
Game Over

Game Over

