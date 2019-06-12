Movie Synopsis:

It is a story of a Mama and Ranjha who is his Bhanja who together travel to Thailand on a special mission. While in Thailand they meet a manager of a very rich family, who introduces them to the family of Bhuji and Juliet. While on their secret mission, Ranjha falls in love with Juliet and in comes the Villan and a dangerous Don. Unfortunately, due to a lot of twists and turns the Mama - Bhanja duo have to abandon their mission midway and return to India. But the problem still persists. Will this duo be able to fulfill their mission and will Ranjha meet Juliet again?