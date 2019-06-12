* × Change Settings

Jind Jaan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
Contains brief sexual threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Darshan Bagga

Starring:

Jaswinder Bhalla, Gaurav Kakkar, Rajvir Jawanda and Sara Sharma

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is a story of a Mama and Ranjha who is his Bhanja who together travel to Thailand on a special mission. While in Thailand they meet a manager of a very rich family, who introduces them to the family of Bhuji and Juliet. While on their secret mission, Ranjha falls in love with Juliet and in comes the Villan and a dangerous Don. Unfortunately, due to a lot of twists and turns the Mama - Bhanja duo have to abandon their mission midway and return to India. But the problem still persists. Will this duo be able to fulfill their mission and will Ranjha meet Juliet again?

Reviews

Jind Jaan Cast

Jaswinder Bhalla

