The Biggest Little Farm

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 4th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Thursday 4th July 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

John Chester

Written by:

John Chester and Mark Monroe

Produced by:

John Chester and Sandra Keats

Starring:

John Chester, Molly Chester and Matthew Pilachowski

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A testament to the immense complexity of nature, The Biggest Little Farm follows two dreamers and a dog on an odyssey to bring harmony to both their lives and the land. When the barking of their beloved dog Todd leads to an eviction notice from their tiny LA apartment, John and Molly Chester make a choice that takes them out of the city and onto 200 acres in the foothills of Ventura County, naively endeavoring to build one of the most diverse farms of its kind in complete coexistence with nature. The land they've chosen, however, is utterly depleted of nutrients and suffering from a brutal drought. The film chronicles eight years of daunting work and outsize idealism as they attempt to create the utopia they seek, planting 10,000 orchard trees and over 200 different crops, and bringing in animals of every kind- including an unforgettable pig named Emma and her best friend, Greasy the rooster.

Reviews

The Biggest Little Farm Cast

John Chester

John Chester headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Biggest Little Farm

Molly Chester

Molly Chester headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Biggest Little Farm

Matthew Pilachowski

Matthew Pilachowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Biggest Little Farm

