Clarita

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 6th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Roderick Cabrido

Written by:

Cenon Palomares

Produced by:

Omar Sortijas

Starring:

Ricky Davao, Alyssa Muhlach, Jodi Sta. Maria and Arron Villaflor

Genre:

Horror

Language:

Tagalog

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After learning that a group of doctors were killed by super natural forces, Fathers Salvador and Benedicto will have their faith tested when they are tasked to perform an exorcism on a possessed woman named Clarita. Meanwhile, a photojournalist investigates the truth about Clarita's possession and helps the two priests perform the exorcism. In their journey to help Clarita, they will encounter demonic obstacles that will prevent them from performing the exorcism.

Reviews

Clarita Cast

Ricky Davao

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alyssa Muhlach

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jodi Sta. Maria

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Arron Villaflor

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

