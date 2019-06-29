After learning that a group of doctors were killed by super natural forces, Fathers Salvador and Benedicto will have their faith tested when they are tasked to perform an exorcism on a possessed woman named Clarita. Meanwhile, a photojournalist investigates the truth about Clarita's possession and helps the two priests perform the exorcism. In their journey to help Clarita, they will encounter demonic obstacles that will prevent them from performing the exorcism.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Clarita
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Clarita
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Clarita
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Clarita