Movie Synopsis:

Between 2009 and 2013, the England Test cricket team rose from the depths of the rankings to become the first and only English side to reach world number one (since ICC records began). The Edge is a compelling, funny and emotional insight into a band of brothers' rise to the top, their unmatched achievements and the huge toll it would take. One of the toughest sports on the planet, and psychologically perhaps the most challenging. Featuring unseen footage from the period and new interviews from star players and coaching staff including: Andrew Strauss, Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott and Andy Flower, The Edge will reveal the team's intense and often hilarious pursuit of success. Strauss and Flower took over a team including some of the true greats of the English game (Pietersen, Anderson, Cook and Broad) and transformed them into a phenomenal winning machine before the pressure and scrutiny began to fracture bodies and minds.