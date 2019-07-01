* × Change Settings

DSP Dev

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new DSP Dev poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when DSP Dev is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Mandeep Benipal

Written by:

Gurpreet Bhullar

Produced by:

Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Rajesh Kumar, Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu

Starring:

Mehreen Pirzada, Manav Vij, Dev Kharoud, Mahabir Bhullar, Girja Shankar and Shavinder Mahal

Genre:

Crime

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when DSP Dev is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on DSP Dev.

DSP Dev Cast

Mehreen Pirzada

Mehreen Pirzada headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DSP Dev

Manav Vij

Manav Vij headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DSP Dev

Dev Kharoud

Dev Kharoud headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DSP Dev

Mahabir Bhullar

Mahabir Bhullar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DSP Dev

Girja Shankar

Girja Shankar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DSP Dev

Shavinder Mahal

Shavinder Mahal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DSP Dev

Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:01 1st July 2019