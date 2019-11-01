* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Campo

6.5 / 16 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
Campo poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Campo is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Tiago Hespanha

Produced by:

Tiago Hespanha, Luisa Homem, João Matos, Susana Nobre, Leonor Noivo and Pedro Pinho

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Campo presents a reflection on the mundane and the transcendental in Europe's largest military base where troops train fictional missions, astronomy aficionados observe the stars and a boy plays the piano for the wild deer lurking in the dark.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Campo is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Campo.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:33 1st November 2019