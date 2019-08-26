* × Change Settings

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion poster
Contains mild comic violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 13 cinemas on Saturday 7th September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

Directed by:

Alexandre Astier and Louis Clichy

Written by:

René Goscinny, Albert Uderzo and Alexandre Astier

Starring:

Christian Clavier, Guillaume Briat, Alex Lutz, Alexandre Astier, Elie Semoun and Louis Clichy

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Latin

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following a fall during mistletoe picking, Druid Panoramix decides that it is time to secure the future of the village. Accompanied by Astérix and Obelix, he undertakes to travel the Gallic world in search of a talented young druid to transmit the Secret of the Magic Potion.

Reviews

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion Cast

