The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new The White Storm 2: Drug Lords poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 12th July 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 18th July 2019.

Directed by:

Herman Yau

Produced by:

Andy Lau

Starring:

Andy Lau, Louis Koo, Chrissie Chau, Jin Au-Yeung, Kent Cheng and Cherrie Ying

Genre:

Action

Language:

Cantonese

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

There is an iron rule in the Ching Hing Gang: No drug dealing. The gang leader, Yu Nam, has two right-hand men: one is Tin, a bright and sober adherent of principles and loyalty; the other is Jizo, a cold-blooded smart man who secretly runs a drug business without Nam's knowledge. Ordered by the top leader, Tin taught Jizo a lesson by cutting off one of his fingers and expelled him from the gang. On the same night, policeman Fung 's wife was killed in Jizo's nightclub during an operation. Meanwhile, Tin swore to change sides after his beloved girlfriend walked out of his life. 15 years later, the local drug market is now quadripartite. Jizo becomes the biggest drug dealer in Hong Kong; while Tin has now established himself as a financial tycoon and a philanthropist, and is offering a $100 million bounty to eliminate the No1 drug dealer in Hong Kong. It causes a stir in both the society and the underworld. Inevitably, a battle between the two tycoons is underway.

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords Cast

Andy Lau

Andy Lau headshot

Date of Birth:

27 September 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

Louis Koo

Louis Koo headshot

Date of Birth:

21 October 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

Chrissie Chau

Chrissie Chau headshot

Date of Birth:

22 May 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

Jin Au-Yeung

Jin Au-Yeung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

Kent Cheng

Kent Cheng headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

Cherrie Ying

Cherrie Ying headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

Last update was at 06:46 3rd July 2019