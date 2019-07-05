* × Change Settings

Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 23rd July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 34 cinemas on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 8th August 2019.

Directed by:

Jason Baffa

Written by:

Carl Cramer

Produced by:

David Brookwell

Starring:

Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Bill Murray, Curtis Strange, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Centuries old and enjoyed by millions, golf is more than a sport. Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk explores the bond between golfer and caddie. Featuring never before seen stories, Loopers is an account of golf like you've never seen before.

Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk Cast

