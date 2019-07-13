* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Bravest Lie huo ying xiong

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-January 2020
?
new The Bravest poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:unknown

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Bravest is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Tony Chan

Written by:

Chao Wang

Starring:

Xiaoming Huang, Zi Yang, Jiang Du, Zhuo Tan, Hao Ou and Zhehan Zhang

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Bravest is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Bravest.

The Bravest Cast

Xiaoming Huang

Xiaoming Huang headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bravest

Zi Yang

Zi Yang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bravest

Jiang Du

Jiang Du headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bravest

Zhuo Tan

Zhuo Tan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bravest

Hao Ou

Hao Ou headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bravest

Zhehan Zhang

Zhehan Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bravest

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:37 13th July 2019