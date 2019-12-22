* × Change Settings

1917

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2020
?
1917 poster
Contains strong injury detail and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 358 cinemas on Friday 10th January 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Directed by:

Sam Mendes

Written by:

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Produced by:

Pippa Harris, Michael Lerman, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Brian Oliver and Julie Pastor

Starring:

Richard Madden, Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Dean-Charles Chapman

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

1917 Cast

Richard Madden

Richard Madden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1917Eternals

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

21 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1917

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1917Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mark Strong

Mark Strong headshot

Date of Birth:

5 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

6 DaysCruella1917

Colin Firth

Colin Firth headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Garden1917

Dean-Charles Chapman

Dean-Charles Chapman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1917

