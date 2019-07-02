* × Change Settings

Suburban Wildlife

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 6th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
Directed by:

Imogen McCluskey

Written by:

Béatrice Barbeau-Scurla and Imogen McCluskey

Produced by:

Béatrice Barbeau-Scurla, Sophie Hattch and Imogen McCluskey

Starring:

Alexandra Culliver, Priscilla Doueihy, Adrian Giribon, Daniela Haddad, Emily Havea and Madeleine Jurd

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Long-time friends Louise, Nina and Alice celebrate their recent graduation with hectic partying, joined by their friend Kane who is the only friend not to attend university. Louise's imminent departure for London adds to the underlying tension within the group, and as the boundaries between real and surreal blur, Louise devises an intervention to save their final days together. They embark on a road trip to regional Australia, and upon returning home face the reality of her departure. They are left, a group of suburban animals, on the threshold of their lives.

Suburban Wildlife Cast

Alexandra Culliver

Priscilla Doueihy

Adrian Giribon

Daniela Haddad

Emily Havea

Madeleine Jurd

